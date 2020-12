– This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available on Hulu. The opening match features Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo.

After that match, Nikki Cross joined Sarah Schreiber for an interview in the ring. Cross talked about her recent dealings with Alexa Bliss and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and last week’s loss to Bliss on RAW. Cross was then interrupted by Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans, which set up the Main Event main event – Cross vs. Royce.