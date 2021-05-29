Matches And Segments Announced For Next Week’s RAW

The Miz has announced for Monday’s RAW episode, his first appearance since losing the Zombies Lumberjack match to Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash where he reportedly suffered a torn ACL. Miz will host a Miz TV segment on Monday with Charlotte Flair & RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as his guests.

WWE has also confirmed Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald for next week’s RAW.

Here is the updated line up for Monday’s episode-

-Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler

-Rhea Ripley & Charlotte Flair appear on Miz TV

-Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston (Winner faces Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell)

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.