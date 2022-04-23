Matches And Segments For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown (Non-Spoiler)

WWE has announced four significant happenings for next Friday’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, but the full non-spoiler line-up is now available as the episode was taped tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, due to the roster being in London next Friday.

WWE announced a Steel Cage match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn for next Friday. Zayn ran away from McIntyre for two weeks, and then retreated during their Lumberjack Match on this week’s show. Adam Pearce then announced the Steel Cage match for next week.

It was also announced that next week’s show will see WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defend against Shanky. This week’s SmackDown saw Jinder Mahal confront Ricochet over last week’s title match, but Shanky ended up challenging Ricochet. Ricochet accepted the challenge and WWE later confirmed the title match for next week.

Raquel Rodriguez (Raquel Gonzalez) has been announced to make her official SmackDown in-ring debut next week. The former WWE NXT Superstar was called up to the main roster a few weeks back, and this week’s SmackDown featured another vignette on her dominance. WWE did not announce her opponents for next week, but she ended up facing an enhancement talent at the taping.

WWE also announced an I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge with Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for next week. WWE did not name their opponents, but Rousey ended up facing Shotzi, while Flair went up against Aliyah.

You can see the latest vignette for Gonzalez below, along with related clips from this week’s show on Ricochet and Shanky, Flair and Rousey, and McIntyre and Zayn.

You can click here for full spoilers to air next Friday night on SmackDown. Below is a non-spoiler preview for next Friday’s episode, along with the aforementioned clips:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Steel Cage match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will defend against Shanky

* Raquel Rodriguez will make her official SmackDown in-ring debut vs. enhancement talent

* I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey (vs. Shotzi) and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (vs. Aliyah)

* Madcap Moss appears on Happy Talk with Happy Baron Corbin

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

* Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus

* Contract signing for RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the Winners Take All Title Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal and others