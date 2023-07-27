Matches Announced For Friday’s AEW Rampage

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur announced multiple matches for this coming Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On tap for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT is a Tag-Team Eliminator Battle Royale, as well as The Kingdom in action.

Also scheduled in one-on-one bouts is Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian, and a battle of former AEW Women’s Champions in Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage from the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.