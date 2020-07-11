‘Night Of Grudge Matches’ Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

A Night of Grudge Matches has been announced for Monday’s RAW. Randy Orton will face WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth in a non-title match while Seth Rollins faces Kevin Owens. There will also be an Elimination Match with The Viking Raiders taking on Angel Garza and Andrade.

Here are announced matches for Monday-

* Sasha Banks and Bayley defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Kairi Sane and Asuka

* Randy Orton vs. R-Truth

* Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

* The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade and Angel Garza in an Elimination match