Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite And Rampage

— AEW announced during last night’s Rampage that the following matches will take place on Wednesday’s Dynamite – Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin, and Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier. Here is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty

-Sammy Guevara defends the TNT Championship vs. Darby Allin

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster

-No DQ match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa

-Santana & Ortiz vs. Jake Hager & Chris Jericho

— AEW also announced that next Friday’s Rampage on TNT will have a special start time of 7pm ET due to NBA All-Star Weekend coverage on TNT. The following matches were announced for next week’s Rampage:

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

-Jay White makes in-ring debut vs. Trent Beretta