Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite And Rampage

— AEW announced during last night’s Rampage that the following matches will take place on Wednesday’s Dynamite – Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin, and Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier. Here is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:
-Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty
-Sammy Guevara defends the TNT Championship vs. Darby Allin
-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Wardlow vs. Max Caster
-No DQ match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa
-Santana & Ortiz vs. Jake Hager & Chris Jericho
— AEW also announced that next Friday’s Rampage on TNT will have a special start time of 7pm ET due to NBA All-Star Weekend coverage on TNT. The following matches were announced for next week’s Rampage:
-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifier: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin
-Jay White makes in-ring debut vs. Trent Beretta