Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Tommaso Ciampa returned to WWE NXT on this week’s show and will team with NXT Champion Bron Breakker next Tuesday night for what appears to be a big Handicap Match.

Breakker has been feuding with Legado del Fantasma for a few weeks now, likely for a title match against Santos Escobar at Vengeance Day on Tuesday, February 15. After an in-ring altercation, this week’s NXT saw Escobar challenge Breakker to find a tag team partner for next week, or face Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Handicap Match. At the end of the show, Breakker was leaving to the parking lot when a SUV pulled up and Legado del Fantasma jumped out. They stalked Breakker but before a fight could break out, Ciampa appeared and stood with Breakker. Breakker mentioned that a 2-on-3 match sounds good for next week, and Legado del Fantasma then drove away. NXT went off the air with Breakker and Ciampa shaking hands.

WWE then announced Ciampa and Breakker vs. Escobar, Mendoza and Wilde for next week’s show. It was indicated that this would be a standard tag team match with Mendoza and Wild representing Legado del Fantasma, but Breakker said this will be a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.

Ciampa has been away from NXT TV since dropping the NXT Title to Breakker at New Year’s Evil on January 4. He has appeared on WWE Main Event twice, defeating T-BAR and Akira Tozawa, and defeated Pete Dunne in a SmackDown dark match on January 7.

Below is the full current lineup for next week’s NXT-

-Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-Imperium vs. The Diamond Mine In 6-Man Match