Matches Announced For NXT Heatwave 2023

NXT Heatwave goes down in two weeks.

And we’ve already got two big matches penciled in for the show.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov had an in-ring promo segment where a match between the two was announced for NXT Heatwave in two weeks.

Additionally, after Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar for his faux NXT Heritage Cup trophy, it was announced later in the show after Bate gave him the trophy back that Dar would be competing against Nathan Frazer for the real NXT Heritage Cup trophy at NXT Heatwave.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com in two weeks time for live NXT Heatwave results coverage from Orlando, FL.