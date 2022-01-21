Matches Announced For This Weekend’s Impact TV Tapings

Impact has announced the following matches for the weekend tapings at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines Florida-

FRIDAY 1/21:

-The OGK with Maria vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

-Chelsea Green vs. Knockouts Champion Mickie James

-The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, Guerrillas of Destiny) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, X Division Champion Trey Miguel

SATURDAY 1/22

-Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey (No DQ Match)

-The Influence vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration

-The Bullet Club (Jay White, Guerrillas of Destiny) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering)