Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/31/2023)

All Elite Wrestling is bringing another jam-packed lineup to TNT this Friday night.
On Wednesday night, the promotion announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.
Featured below is the complete lineup for the 3/31 episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program:
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (3/31/2023)* Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Best Friends
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir
* Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti
