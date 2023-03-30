Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage (3/31/2023)

All Elite Wrestling is bringing another jam-packed lineup to TNT this Friday night.

On Wednesday night, the promotion announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Featured below is the complete lineup for the 3/31 episode of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program:

AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW (3/31/2023)

* Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita* Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Best Friends* Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir* Juice Robinson vs. Action Andretti

