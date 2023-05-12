Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW House Rules Show In Corbin, KY. (5/12/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches for tonight’s AEW House Rules non-televised live event.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW House Rules show in Corbin, Kentucky, All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for the show.

Featured below is the card for tonight’s AEW House Rules show at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY.

AEW HOUSE RULES (5/12/2023): CORBIN, KY.

* Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brian Pillman Jr. in a Proving Ground Match* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ethan Page* The Gunns get their rematch from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

Check back here tonight or tomorrow morning for complete AEW House Rules results from Corbin, Kentucky.