Matches Announced For WWE NXT Stand And Deliver

Several matches were made official for WWE NXT Stand And Deliver on last night’s NXT 2.0 episode.

It was announced that Dolph Ziggler will defend the NXT Championship against Bron Breakker in the main event. Also, Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Cora Jade.

NXT Stand And Deliver is scheduled for Saturday 4/2 from American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event has a special start time of 12 NOON EST to make sure fans have enough time for WrestleMania to begin later that day.

Here is the updated Stand And Deliver lineup-

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Cora Jade

-NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Imperium (C) vs. Creed Brothers vs. MSK

-NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Santos Escobar vs. TBA vs. Winner of Solo Sikoa or Roderick Strong Next Week vs. Winner of A-Kid or Grayson Waller

-NXT Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (C) vs. Bron Breakker