Matches Announced For WWE Return To Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden has announced top matches for WWE’s upcoming return to The World’s Most Famous Arena, including the bouts Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey will be working.

WWE will return to MSG in New York City on Saturday, March 5 for a non-televised live event. Tickets are still on sale at this link.

MSG has announced the following matches for the show-

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Other Superstars advertises to appear are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Randy Orton and Riddle, AJ Styles, Big E and Kofi Kingston, and more. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and The Street Profits were previously advertised, but they are no longer on the listing.