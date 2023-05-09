Matches, Big Debut Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW (5/15/2023)

You can officially pencil in some scheduled matches for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the post-Backlash edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program from Jacksonville, FL., it was announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader GUNTHER will make his debut after being moved to Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft.

Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz was announced, as was a match for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Damage CTRL will take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on this week’s installment of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and the winning team will defend the titles on Raw next Monday night against the duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 5/15 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.