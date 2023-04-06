Matches For Live AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Special Revealed

Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VI special will air live from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, following the conclusion of the live AEW Rampage.

The Lucha Bros will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs in the main event of Battle of the Belts. This will be their first title defense since capturing the vacant titles at Supercard of Honor in 2015. Jade Cargill of AEW TBS and Orange Cassidy of AEW International will also compete.

The following is the complete lineup for Friday’s live Battle of the Belts special:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Billie Starkz

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Dralistico

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against QT Marshall and AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs