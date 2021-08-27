Matches For Next Week’s Impact

Next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature an Open Challenge hosted by X Division Champion Josh Alexander.

Alexander, who retained over Jake Something at Emergence last Friday, has announced that only former X Division Champions can answer his Open Challenge next week.

Also announced for next week’s Impact is Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin. If Dreamer wins, he will be added to the World Title match between Austin and champion Christian Cage at the Victory Road special on Saturday, September 18.

Matt Cardona and wife Chelsea Green will also team up next week as they face Rohit Raju and Shera.

Below is the announced line-up for next Thursday:

* Before The Impact: Jake Something vs. John Skyler

* Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, Kaleb With a K vs. Taylor Wilde, Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering

* Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green vs. Rohit Raju and Shera

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin. If Dreamer wins, he earns a spot in Austin vs. World Champion Christian Cage at Victory Road

* X Division Champion Josh Alexander hosts an Open Challenge, only former X Division Champions can answer