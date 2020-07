Impact Wrestling has announced several big matches for next week’s broadcast. They include:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Opponent TBA

TNA World Title Match

Heath vs. Moose

Chris Bey and Rohit Raju vs. Fallah Baah and TJP

Motor City Machine Guns sit-down interview.

Rich Swann provides an update on his status after Eric Young’s attack at Slammiversary.