Matches For The NXT Super Tuesday Episode

A six-man Street Fight has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode.

The match will see Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) take on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and new NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze).

The match was made after Breezango chased Wilde and Mendoza away from ringside during tonight’s title match that saw Escobar retain over Swerve. Tuesday’s match will be the second six-man between these two teams as the August 19 show featured Legado del Fantasma winning a regular match.

Stay tuned for updates on next week’s NXT show, which is airing on Tuesday due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network. Below is the updated line-up:

* Wade Barrett returns for guest commentary

* Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango in a Street Fight

* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the Vacant NXT Title: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor