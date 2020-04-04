Matches For WrestleMania 36 Night 1 & Night 2

WWE has confirmed which matches will air tonight during Night One of WrestleMania 36.
Night One will be headlined by Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, The Bone Yard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, and Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
You can see the line-ups for each night below.
SATURDAY, NIGHT ONE:
Host: Rob Gronkowski
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
Kickoff Pre-show
Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak
SUNDAY, NIGHT TWO:
Host: Rob Gronkowski
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE NXT Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kickoff Pre-show
Liv Morgan vs. Natalya