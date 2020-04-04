Matches For WrestleMania 36 Night 1 & Night 2

WWE has confirmed which matches will air tonight during Night One of WrestleMania 36.

Night One will be headlined by Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, The Bone Yard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, and Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

You can see the line-ups for each night below.

SATURDAY, NIGHT ONE:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Kickoff Pre-show

Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak

SUNDAY, NIGHT TWO:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff Pre-show

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya