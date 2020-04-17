Matches Planned For WWE Money In The Bank PPV

The following matches are currently planned for WWE Money in the Bank on 5/10 from the WWE PC in Orlando-

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

-Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt

-Men’s & Women’s ladder matches

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Tamina

-Smackdown Tag Team Champions Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

-Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella & Dana Brooke is rumored.