Matches Planned For WWE Money In The Bank PPV

The following matches are currently planned for WWE Money in the Bank on 5/10 from the WWE PC in Orlando-
-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins
-Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt
-Men’s & Women’s ladder matches
-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Tamina
-Smackdown Tag Team Champions Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
-Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Carmella & Dana Brooke is rumored.