Matches Revealed For Impact Wrestling Emergence, Updated Line-Up

The first matches for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Emergence event have been revealed.

Trinity, the Impact Knockouts World Champion, will defend her title at Emergence against former champion Deonna Purrazzo. This is a rematch from Slammiversary on July 15, when Trinity began her first reign in Impact by putting an end to Purrazzo’s third reign.

Trinity and Dani Luna teamed up to defeat KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde in this week’s Impact episode. Purrazzo came to the ring after the match to challenge Trinity, and the match was scheduled for next month.

Time Machine’s Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Kushida will team up with Josh Alexander to face Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers, and Moose in a big eight-man tag team match at Emergence.

Earlier this month, Impact laid the groundwork for the eight-man match. After Shelley and Kushida defeated Myers and Moose in tag team action this week, it was officially announced. Ray joined in on a post-match assault until Alexander saved him. Rush then dashed down to the ring, followed by Sabin, who went straight for the X-Division Champion.

Rush won the X-Division Title from Sabin earlier this month at Slammiversary, and attacked him before the match to help secure the victory. Kushida is set to challenge Rush for the title in the near future after winning Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

Alexander returned from a torn triceps injury at Slammiversary and stated his desire to reclaim the Impact World Title, which he never actually lost. He hasn’t wrestled since the middle of March.

The Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the 2023 Impact Emergence special on Sunday, August 27. It will be broadcast live on Impact Plus, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders subscribers, and FITE.

The updated card is below:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. TBA

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose