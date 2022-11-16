Matches Revealed for Impact’s Kentucky Chaos TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for the upcoming Kentucky Chaos tapings, which will take place from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, November 15.

The Kentucky Chaos tapings will take place in the same location as Friday’s Over Drive pay-per-view. Tickets for the tapings and pay-per-view are on sale now through Ticketmaster, with a two-night combo ticket also available. The current Over Drive cad can be found by clicking here.

For Saturday’s TV tapings, Impact has announced the following lineup:

* Fallout from Over Drive

* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann

* Impact World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian