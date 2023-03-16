Matches, Segment Announced For AEW Rampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2023

This Friday night, St. Patrick’s Day Slam returns.

On AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, matches and segments were officially announced for this Friday night’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

On tap for the show this week is “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society squaring off against The Bollywood Boyz,

Also scheduled for the show is Taya Valkyrie, who debuted on Dynamite to confront TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and take out Leila Grey.

Finally, Powerhouse Hobbs will defend his TNT Championship in an open challenge that was accepted by one-half of The Lucha Bros, Rey Fenix.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Friday night for live AEW Rampage: St. Patrick’s Day Slam results coverage from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.