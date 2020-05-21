Matches & Segment Announced For NXT Next Week

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole will celebrate his one year as champion during next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the WWE Network. As seen above, Cole promised the celebration for next week while he and Bobby Fish walked Roderick Strong to the ring for tonight’s win over Dexter Lumis. Cole became the NXT Champion back on June 1, 2019 by defeating Johnny Gargano at the “Takeover: XXV” event.

WWE has also announced a match between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle for next Wednesday night. The only way to win is by submission or knockout. The match will take place in a Steel Cage and is being billed as a “Cage Fight” by WWE.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s NXT episode:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole celebrates one year of his title reign

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Cage Fight

* Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat to determine the Group A winner of the tournament to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The winner will go on to face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim title