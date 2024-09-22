Matches, Segment Set For “Grand Slam” Edition Of AEW Collision On 9/28

The lineup for AEW Collision: Grand Slam 2024 is starting to take shape.

During this week’s installment of AEW Collision on September 21, two matches and a segment were made official for next Saturday night’s show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

It was announced that MxM Collection will unveil the work they did to Max Caster’s jacket, The Learning Tree trio collides with The Conglomeration team in trios action, and Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter is scheduled in a special “Saraya’s Rules Match.”

