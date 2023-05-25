Matches Set For Double Or Nothing “Go-Home” Edition Of AEW Rampage

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Ahead of the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 premium live event this weekend, the final stop on the road to the annual Las Vegas-based pay-per-view from All Elite Wrestling will take place at AEW Rampage.

On AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, the promotion announced a handful of matches for the final Rampage before DoN.

This week’s AEW Rampage will feature LFI vs. The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn, Hikaru Shida & Dr. Britt Baker vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose, Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Best Friends, as well as action featuring “All Ego” Ethan Page and The Gunns.

