Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling Go-Home Show

Impact has set five big matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches were announced on last night’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, the go-home show before Bound For Glory:

-Winner Gets #20 Spot in Call Your Shot Gauntlet, Loser Gets #1: Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Rhino vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Heath

–The North vs. The Good Brothers

–Chris Bey, Rohit Raji, & Jordynne Grace vs. TJP, Trey Miguel, & Willie Mack

–Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

-Havok vs. Rosemary: If Rosemary wins, Havok must bring back Father Mitchell to officiate Rosemary’s wedding on 10/27. If Havok wins, Mitchell must stay where he’s at