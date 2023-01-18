Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

The lineup is already shaping up for next week’s NXT on USA show.

Ahead of next Tuesday night’s program, WWE has announced a handful of bouts for the WWE NXT show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for next week’s show are the following matches:

WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR NEXT WEEK

* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre (NXT Women’s Tag Titles)* Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell* Thea Hail Ceremony* NXT Women’s Championship Summit

