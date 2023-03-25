Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE WrestleMania SmackDown (3/31/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches for the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show on the road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

On this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, announcements were made for next week’s “go-home” show for WrestleMania 39.

Featured below is the current advertised lineup for the March 31, 2023 episode of WrestleMania SmackDown from Los Angeles, California.

WWE WRESTLEMANIA SMACKDOWN (3/31/2023)

* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Imperium* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal* All Rhodes lead to Roman face-off between Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Friday night for live WrestleMania SmackDown results coverage from Los Angeles, CA.