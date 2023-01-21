Matches Set For Royal Rumble “Go-Home” Edition Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a couple of matches for next week’s WWE Royal Rumble “go-home” edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, a couple of bouts have been announced for the show.

Confirmed for the 1/27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown are a pair of second-round matches in the ongoing SmackDown Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament.

Legado Del Fantasma will take on Imperium, while the team of Sheamus & Drew McIntyre will take on Hit Row.

The winners of those two matches will meet in the finals to determine the next challengers for the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions, The Usos.

Also confirmed for the show is Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross.

