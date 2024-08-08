Matches Set For This Week’s Episode Of ROH TV

By
James Hetfield
-

Ring Of Honor announced that ROH World Tag Team Champions, The Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven), will defend their titles against The Infantry (“The Captain” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo).

The company also announced that Rachael Ellering will be in singles action, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) will face Stephen Wolf and Barrett Brown in a tag team match, Johnny TV will take on Fuego Del Sol in a one-on-one match, Taya Valkyrie will battle Hyan in singles action, Darian Bengston will go up against Robbie Eagles in a singles match, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will face Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) in a tag team match and The Premiere Athletes’ Tony Nese will take on The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii in singles action.

These are the first few matches announced for this week’s episode, which airs on HonorClub.

 

