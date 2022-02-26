Matt and Jeff Hardy Address Video of Jeff Saying He Is ‘Going To AEW’

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy stated in an interview that he is “going to AEW” and mentioned how excited he is about it.

Hardy, who is still legally under contract to WWE until his non-compete expires in March, wrote the following on Twitter regarding what he said:

“Nothing is official, SocialMedia. It can’t be right now. I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually? The main thing is, ‘Don’t get excited!’”

In a video to plug upcoming appearances, Matt and Jeff commented on the interview:

Matt: “I don’t know about these young guys in the business, it’s hard to trust young people in this day and age. Now speaking of young guys, what about that young guy that was a VIP at your concert, and you [Jeff] tried to give him a very honest, special intimate conversation with you, and he ended up blowing up this inside intel about you. And he ended up putting it on YouTube.”

Jeff: “Exactly, f*ck that guy to the sun.” [flips off camera]

Jared Myers, who conducted the interview, issued an apology to Jeff:

“I’m sorry @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND … did not mean to upset you guys I feel bad… i didn’t know he didn’t want it uploaded. I was just happy to meet Jeff and wanted to share my experience. I didn’t blow it up. And I didn’t bring up AEW.. jeff did. I’m sorry. #jeffhardy”