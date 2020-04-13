Matt and Reby Hardy Comment On Current Circumstances

Matt Hardy posted the following about people staying at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic:
It’s easy to become overwhelmed while quarantined at home during this stressful & unpredictable scenario.
If that happens, stop yourself from freaking out & breathe. Breathe & relax. Focus. Stay disciplined. Live life one day at a time. Tough times call for a tougher mentality.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 13, 2020
Matt’s wife Reby also commented on the pandemic and wrestling being considered an “essential” business:
Wrestling is great & all.
But.
It is NOT essential.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020
If WWE stans are looking for escapism via wrestling, they can watch practically every match ever on WWE network ? Like ??? It’s not 1992. DVRs exist. Subscription services exist. We don’t *need* any particular program to entertain us rn. Go ahead & cAncEL me for the 90th time
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020
B4 u come for me, cuz I can feel yall typing 🙄😆 My husband is & has been HOME, where his ass belongs, under state mandate. And if work comes callin b4 those mandates are lifted, imma start coughing on IG live DONT PLAY WITH ME. We got a whole newborn & 2 small kids @ home 🤚🏽
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020