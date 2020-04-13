Matt and Reby Hardy Comment On Current Circumstances

Matt Hardy posted the following about people staying at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic:

It’s easy to become overwhelmed while quarantined at home during this stressful & unpredictable scenario. If that happens, stop yourself from freaking out & breathe. Breathe & relax. Focus. Stay disciplined. Live life one day at a time. Tough times call for a tougher mentality. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 13, 2020

Matt’s wife Reby also commented on the pandemic and wrestling being considered an “essential” business:

Wrestling is great & all.

But. It is NOT essential. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020

If WWE stans are looking for escapism via wrestling, they can watch practically every match ever on WWE network ? Like ??? It’s not 1992. DVRs exist. Subscription services exist. We don’t *need* any particular program to entertain us rn. Go ahead & cAncEL me for the 90th time — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020