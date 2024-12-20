Matt Cardona Addresses AEW Contract Rumors

After a series of appearances on AEW television, it seems Matt Cardona might be gearing up for a more permanent run with the company.

Cardona is set to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship tonight at Final Battle. He has been featured prominently on AEW programming leading up to the event, promoting the high-profile matchup. Cardona, who previously worked a few matches for AEW, has also had his merchandise added to AEW’s official shop, fueling speculation about a potential deal.

In a recent interview with The TakeDown on Sports Illustrated, Cardona addressed the rumors about being offered a contract by AEW:

“Listen, I cannot think about the future. I need to think one show at a time. I can’t be looking ahead. I need to focus day by day. That with independence, that’s what’s made me so successful is that I’m treating each opportunity like it’s the biggest deal. Because if I don’t treat it like it’s a big deal, then it’s not a big deal. So I go all in on every single thing that I do. I take one match at a time, one day at a time.”

Dave Meltzer previously reported that AEW had extended a contract offer to Cardona, but it’s unclear whether he has signed. In October, Cardona expressed surprise that neither AEW nor WWE had offered him a deal, despite his success on the independent scene. While he remains open to a WWE return, he has been vocal about wanting to re-establish himself under his current persona, stating that Zack Ryder is “dead.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see if Cardona officially joins AEW or continues his thriving career on the independent circuit. Tonight’s Final Battle could provide further clarity on his next steps.