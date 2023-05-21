Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander Heading To DDT Pro-Wrestling

Over the last few weeks, DDT Pro-Wrestling has been teasing the arrival of a former WWE star who has the intentions of “stealing” the DDT Universal Title currently held by Tetsuya Endo.

It was revealed during the KING OF DDT 2023 finals event that mystery former WWE star is Matt Cardona. Steph De Lander will be accompanying Cardona when he arrives in DDT Pro-Wrestling.

The reveal came in the form of a video package that contained a promo from Cardona and De Lander while DDT Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo was in the ring after his match at KING OF DDT 2023 Finals.

DDT Pro-Wrestling quickly made it official as on July 23rd at Wrestle Peter Pan 2023, Tetsuya Endo will defend the DDT Universal Championship against Matt Cardona with Steph De Lander.

Matt Cardona tweeted this out following the announcement:

THE INDY GOD & INDY GODDESS ARE COMING TO JAPAN! We are coming for the @ddtpro Universal Championship!@themattcardona + @stephdelander = MONEY!!! pic.twitter.com/HCSjD6GRIP — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 21, 2023

Tetsuya Endo tweeted this out in response to Matt Cardona’s post:

No, you don't make money, you just incur costs.#ddtpro https://t.co/3tXMqnojcv — 遠藤哲哉 tetsuya endo (@entetsu_ddt) May 21, 2023

Steph De Lander also responded to the announcement:

As per Tokyo Sports, Matt Cardona is rumored to be earning 30 million yen for this appearance which equals around $217,000 US Dollars.