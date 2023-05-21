Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander Heading To DDT Pro-Wrestling

Over the last few weeks, DDT Pro-Wrestling has been teasing the arrival of a former WWE star who has the intentions of “stealing” the DDT Universal Title currently held by Tetsuya Endo.
It was revealed during the KING OF DDT 2023 finals event that mystery former WWE star is Matt Cardona. Steph De Lander will be accompanying Cardona when he arrives in DDT Pro-Wrestling.
The reveal came in the form of a video package that contained a promo from Cardona and De Lander while DDT Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo was in the ring after his match at KING OF DDT 2023 Finals.
予告されていた元WWEスーパースターは元ザック・ライダー、マット・カルドナ！
「WRESTLE PETER PAN 2023」
📅7/23(日)開始14:00
🏢両国国技館
👑DDT UNIVERSAL選手権試合
＜王者＞遠藤哲哉 vs マット・カルドナ＜挑戦者＞with ステフ・デ・ランダー#WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/I2LSz6nQ2b
DDT Pro-Wrestling quickly made it official as on July 23rd at Wrestle Peter Pan 2023, Tetsuya Endo will defend the DDT Universal Championship against Matt Cardona with Steph De Lander.
📢7月23日両国国技館大会追加カード決定！
予告されていた元WWEスーパースターは、ザック・ライダーことアメリカインディーを席巻するベルトコレクター、マット・カルドナ！ ステフ・デ・ランダーと共にDDTに初上陸、遠藤のUNIVERSAL王座に挑戦！https://t.co/q344Mf7Kwr#WrestlePeterPan #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/L8XLpX1pAw
Matt Cardona tweeted this out following the announcement:
THE INDY GOD & INDY GODDESS ARE COMING TO JAPAN!
We are coming for the @ddtpro Universal Championship!@themattcardona + @stephdelander = MONEY!!! pic.twitter.com/HCSjD6GRIP
Tetsuya Endo tweeted this out in response to Matt Cardona’s post:
No, you don't make money, you just incur costs.#ddtpro https://t.co/3tXMqnojcv
Steph De Lander also responded to the announcement:
WE’RE COMING TO JAPAN, BITCH @TheMattCardona @ddtpro https://t.co/PbZTKznlmr
As per Tokyo Sports, Matt Cardona is rumored to be earning 30 million yen for this appearance which equals around $217,000 US Dollars.