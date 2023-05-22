Matt Cardona Brings Back Zack Ryder’s Z! True Long Island Story With Vince McMahon Parody

From 2011 to 2013, ex-WWE wrestler Matt Cardona produced the YouTube series Z! True Long Island Story on his channel. Cardona this week posted the first brand-new episode of the series in ten years to his Twitter account. In addition, Cardona revived his “Zack Ryder” persona for the first time since leaving WWE.

Steph de Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in the WWE) is seen stealing his Internet Championship in the clip. In a parody of the Vince McMahon storyline from 2007, Ryder chases her into a limousine, which explodes as a result.

You can watch the episode below: