Matt Cardona Cancelling Upcoming Appearances Due to Surgery

Matt Cardona is out with a torn biceps after working a match at GCW Downward Spiral on Saturday night.

He was injured while wrestling Blake Christian. He stated after the match that he thought he hurt his arm while attempting to catch a diving Christian.

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion announced today that he has torn his biceps and will miss some ring time while the injury is repaired. He wrote the following: “Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates.”

Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 31, 2022

Cardona was set to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Nick Aldis at the Knoxville Convention Center on June 11th for the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event. The show will be broadcast on FITE TV.

He will have to be replaced by the promotion. It is unclear whether he will be stripped of the title as of this writing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.