Matt Cardona Comments on a Possible WWE Return as Zack Ryder

Matt Cardona discussed his possible comeback to WWE as Zack Ryder in an interview with BleacherReport.com.

“I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or never wanted to wrestle in a big stadium for a WrestleMania. Of course I would. I’m not saying that. But I’m also not saying that I’m doing everything I’m doing now thinking, ‘What can I do to get back to WWE?’ or ‘What can I do to go to AEW?’ I don’t give a sh*t. Sorry, I don’t. If Tony Khan or Vince McMahon or Johnny Ace or Bruce Prichard called me, of course, I’d pick up the phone and have a conversation, but that’s not my goal right now.”

“There’s certain things I’d have to tone down like the cursing, but other than that, I absolutely think it would [work]. It’s just a different side of me, it’s the evolution. I wouldn’t be opposed to coming back as Zack Ryder. I love my ‘Always Ready’ music. It would basically be me, just with the old Zack Ryder name. No more ‘Oh Radio,’ none of that stuff, even though Downstait did make the harder version of it. I would love to come back as me, Matt Cardona, but I think realistically, the WWE has that IP and they’ve invested a lot in that name, so I would have no problem [doing it], even if it was a one-off at the Royal Rumble or something like that. I think it’d be interesting. If I were to come out, I don’t know if the people would boo. I think I’d get a huge pop! I think I’d be a babyface again.”