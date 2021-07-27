Matt Cardona Comments On Fans Littering The Ring After His GCW Title Win

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, new Matt Cardona talked about fans littering the ring after he won the GCW title from Nick Gage on Saturday night:

“I’ll be honest. There was some fear. Walking through that curtain, you can watch the replay on FITE, I can’t even get through the curtain. There are fans just in my face. Luckily, GCW had some security for me because I think someone would have taken me out, or tried to. It was impossible for me to get to the ring. Finally, I get there, and you can just feel the genuine hate, and not like, ‘Who’s the bad guy we’re supposed to boo?’ It was hate. The people wanted me to die there. I was getting tweets that the people wanted me to die. They wanted Nick to kill Chelsea. There were human beings typing this on their phone or their computer. What the hell is wrong with these people? Then when I won, they were just throwing bottles, full bottles. Someone threw a f**king pizza cutter. I tried to enjoy it, but I was genuinely concerned, like, this isn’t stopping. This isn’t NWO over the top and I’m going to stand there and smile. I didn’t know what was going to be thrown. I had no ideas, but I was in there for as long as I could. I tried to get the money shot with the title, and then the GCW security were like, ‘Yo, we got to go. We have to go out the front. Run out the front.’ They brought me out, and fans were still chasing me out through the Showboat Casino. It was wild.“

“I’m very proud of it. Did I want to get injured by fans? Absolutely not. I wanted people to enjoy the show. That’s why I put my body on the line. I talked a big game. I couldn’t just go in there. I had to deliver, and I feel like I did. A part of me wanted to gain some respect from that audience, but they did not care. When there’s a pizza cutter thrown at you, that’s hate.”