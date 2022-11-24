Matt Cardona Confirmed for GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted

Matt Cardona has been added to the GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted event.
His opponent for the show on December 16th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California has yet to be announced.
The following is the updated lineup for the show, which will air live on FITE+:
* Nick Gage (c) vs. Tony Deppen for the GCW World Championship
* Joey Janela vs. Pagano
* Masha Slamovich vs. Dark Sheik
* Gringo Loco & Los Vipers vs. Arez, Komander & ASF
* Appearance from El Hijo del Vikingo
