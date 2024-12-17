Matt Cardona Explains The Origin Of His “Woo Woo Woo” Catchphrase

Top Indie star Matt Cardona appeared on Hey! (EW) to talk about a number of topics, including the origins of his “Woo Woo Woo” catchphrase.

Cardona said, “Well, that was kind of the catchphrase of Ric Flair, I guess, times three, but it was also what I would say to girls in the club. Like, a hot girl would walk by and say, woo, woo, woo. It was so annoying. I said, I can use this on TV and get it over, and look what happened.”

