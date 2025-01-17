Matt Cardona Explains Why He Belongs In WWE

Top Indie star Matt Cardona appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to talk about a number of topics, including his support for his wife, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.

Cardona said, “I go and support her. I’m her biggest fan. When she won the tag team titles, I was there. I couldn’t be there for the US Title, I was wrestling. I was doing a GCW show in LA. But when I’m watching, of course I want to be there with her. We barely see each other. We saw each other last week at the airport. I’ll see her next Monday because she’s in England doing stuff for Netflix right now.”

On wanting to be in WWE because he belongs there and not just because his wife is there as well:

“I have indie shows, I have the Hammerstein Ballroom, I come home Monday, she’ll be there. So I’d love to be there with her. Whether we’re on camera or not, I think we’re better together. But I want to be there, not just because she’s there. I want to be there because I belong there. I know I belong there.”

On not having any jealousy over her career:

“I will admit, for instance watching her at WrestleMania, I’m sitting in the press box, or Money in the Bank, I’m sitting there watching. Of course, I’m super proud. But of course, part of me’s like, ‘I should be there.’ But not, ‘I should be there and not her.’ I should be there also. No [there’s no jealousy]. No way. I’ve been there, done that. Could be different if I was never there. But luckily I was, fortunately I was. I’m so grateful for that time. So I’m able to support her. But of course, I want to be there as well. So many guys and girls who leave WWE want to go back. But would they make a difference? I truly believe I would. That’s why I really do think I should go back.”

You can check out Cardona’s comments in the video below.

