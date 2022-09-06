Matt Cardona Files Trademark for His Nickname

Matt Cardona has registered his nickname as a trademark.

On September 2, Cardona filed a trademark application for “The Agent” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under his real name, Walter Hahn.

The trademark was filed by Michael E. Dockins, who has assisted independent talent and AEW stars in securing their trademarks over the years. The following is the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Following his departure from WWE in 2020 and a brief stint in AEW, he reinvented himself as a top star on the independent scene, working for companies such as Impact Wrestling, GCW, and NWA.

He has previously held the GCW World Championship, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and Impact Digital Media Championship.