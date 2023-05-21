Matt Cardona (Formerly Zack Ryder) Reveals His Conditions For A WWE Return

Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) recently spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cardona listed his conditions for a WWE return:

“[When are you redebuting with WWE?] The two Cs have to be right. The cash and creative. [Is there an amount of cash that can make the creative not matter as much?] Not for me. Not for me. And she [former WWE star Steph De Lander] needs to come along.”

Cardona also commented on Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39:

“I could’ve seen it going either way, I’m not the booker man. I would’ve made him the champ, but I see the long game. It’s like if Austin didn’t win at Wrestlemania 14. I definitely wanted Cody to win because he’s my friend and I told him to go back [to WWE]. I do like Roman, he’s killing it. He’s the f*cking man.”

You can check out the complete interview below: