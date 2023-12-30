It’s hard to talk about Indie Wrestling and not mention the name Matt Cardona! Cardona has been tearing up the Indie scene and does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

This is a true testament to what you can do if you bet on yourself and market yourself correctly. Cardona has wrestled for and been in the main event for the biggest Indie promotions, held many of their championships, and has lived up to his nickname, “The Indy God!”

In a world where you try to make a name for yourself on the Independent Circuit and work your way up to a WWE or AEW contract, Cardona has found success the opposite way.

Surviving some questionable gimmicks in the WWE, he still won multiple championships during his time there. He won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and World Tag Team Championships with Curt Hawkins, both at Wrestlemania! A feat that most wrestlers hope for but few have accomplished.

Since his release from the WWE in 2020, he has repackaged himself and has been extremely popular in Indie Wrestling and social media with a successful podcast. He was named Indie Wrestler of the Year in 2022 by Pro Wrestling Illustrated and you can make a case he should retain that title in 2023!

Whether you love or hate him, you cannot deny what he has meant for Independent Wrestling. Many wrestlers may say he paved the way and showed many of them who look to make a living in Pro Wrestling the way to do it.

Based on all he has accomplished and what he continues to do, is there any doubt that Matt Cardona is the blueprint for being a successful Indie Wrestler?

