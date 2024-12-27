Matt Cardona Issues Open Challenge For Next Month’s The People vs. GCW

Top Indie star Matt Cardona, who has competed for several companies over the past several months, took to his official Twitter (X) account and put out an open challenge for anyone in the wrestling industry to come and face him next month’s The People vs. GCW event.

Cardona wrote, “1/19/25 @GCWrestling_ #ThePeopleVsGCW Hammerstein Ballroom I challenge anyone…ANYONE.”

The show will be held on Sunday, January 19th, 2025, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

You can check out Cardona’s post below.