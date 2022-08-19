Matt Cardona Joins the Cast of “The Last Match” Wrestling Rock Musical

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has signed another major player to join its ever-growing cast of Broadway stars and pro wrestlers. Matt Cardona will play the show’s lead heel “Alexander Swagger.”

Cardona, currently wrestling for Impact Wrestling, GCW, and NWA is best known for his decade and a half at WWE under the stage name “Zack Ryder.” The highlight of his career came at Wrestlemania 32 when he won the event’s opening ladder match to win the Intercontinental title to fans chanting his signature catchphrase “Woo, Woo, Woo!”

Cardona will find himself in a similar setting in the titular match against The Last Match’s protagonist, “Ben Vengeance,” casting to be announced at a later date.

Several pro wrestling legends have joined The Last Match producing team, including Axe and Smash of Demolition, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Luke Bushwacker, and Tito Santana.

The show is lead produced by Jeremiah James and Rachael Murray. Marylou Rothfuss, Larissa Klinger, Dan Fenaughty, Phil Blechman, John Colandra, Michael Tivey, and Tommy Fierro — the promoter of ISPW — round out the producing team. Book and lyrics are by Jason Huza, and the music and lyrics are by Sylvana Joyce and Robert C. Smith. The show is directed by Chad Austin.

Here is the official announcement:

More information on “The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical,” is available at TheLastMatchMusical.com and Instagram @thelastmatchmusical.

The next single is scheduled to be released soon. You can listen to The Last Match’s first official track by Ramin Karimloo, Thirty Years, below: