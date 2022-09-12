Matt Cardona Match Revealed For GCW Liverpool

At the GCW Liverpool, UK event, Matt Cardona is scheduled to compete against Mad Kurt.

Here is the updated card for the show, which will be held on September 16 at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, England:

* Matt Cardona vs. Mad Kurt

* Joey Janela vs. Nick Wayne

* Session Moth Martina vs. EFFY

* Jordan Oliver vs. Blake Christian

* Death Match: Alex Colon vs. Drew Parker

* Allie Katch vs. Millie McKenzie

* Ultraviolent War Match: Big Joe vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Clint Margera vs. Jimmy Lloyd