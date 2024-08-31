Matt Cardona: “Now Is The Time To Go To A Major TV Company”

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona spoke with Brandon F. Walker on Barstool Sports’ “Rasslin” on a number of topics, including how he has done it all on the indies and won all the titles so now is the time for him to go to a major TV company.

Cardona said, “When I got released from WWE four years ago, my whole goal wasn’t ‘what can I do to get back there.’ I knew I had to forget about WWE, forget about AEW, and focus on myself.” “Rebuild and rebrand. I think I’ve successfully done that.”

“Now it’s time, coming back from this injury, I’ve done everything there is to do on the indies. Won all the titles. There are titles in my closet right now, I don’t even know what promotion they are for. Been there, done that. Now is the time to go to a major TV company. I don’t know if Major TV Company God has the same ring to it as Indie God, but we’ll figure it out.”

You can check out Cardona’s comments in the video below.

