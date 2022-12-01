Matt Cardona Offering Money to Fan Who Best Chronicles His Career

Matt Cardona is offering $1,000 to a fan who best chronicles his career.

Cardona told Inside The Ropes recently that he regrets not keeping track of the 1,500 matches he’s worked in his career. He then offered $1,000 via PayPal with no fees to the fan who can best document his bouts.

Cardona said, “1500? I don’t have a lot of regrets because you can’t live in the past, but my number one regret in pro wrestling is not just keeping a notebook of every match and where it was. How easy would that have been? There’s no way to do it. I will say this, if there is a fan listening, if they can do it, and there is no way to prove it’s 100% accurate, but if they can accurately list every single match I’ve ever had, I’m talking live events, indies, whatever.

“I will give them $1000 PayPal, friends and family, if they can do it. I think there are going to be inaccuracies, but I would love to see people try. I will give $1000 PayPal, friends and family so there are no fees, to whoever does the best job.”

You can watch Cardona’s complete appearance below: